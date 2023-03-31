Burglary foiled as resident returns home in perfect timing

× Expand Openstreetmap Fairmeadow Trail, the location of the attempted burglary

On Wednesday, Mar. 29, around 3 p.m. in the afternoon, two men knocked on the door of a home on Fairmeadow Trail. They didn’t receive an answer and, so, proceeded to kick down the locked door.

A third suspect, acting as a getaway driver, waited outside the home.

The resident of the home returned to find a dark coloured SUV parked at the front.

According to the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), The suspects were likely still inside the home when the resident returned. It is believed that the two burglars were alerted by the driver and fled the home through a different route/door.

There was no interaction between the suspects and the resident.

HRPS officers arrived on scene and cleared the home. The suspects weren’t found.

Nothing was stolen from the home; it seems as though the resident returned home just in time to foil the burglars’ plan.

The two suspects are described as males, about 6 feet tall. There isn’t a description for the third suspect (getaway driver).

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can call them by dialling 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.