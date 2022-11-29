At least two suspects sought in Oakville home burglary

On Sunday, November 27, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) was informed of a burglary at a home on Parkmount Boulevard, near Glenashton Drive and Eighth Line, in Oakville around 2 a.m.

The thieves smashed a glass window to enter the home, and then stole jewelry. The owners were away at the time, but HRPS is looking for at least two suspects.

If you or someone you know witnessed anything, please call HRPS at 905-825-4747 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also visit the Crime Stoppers Website.