Burlington MPP Jane McKenna announces bid for Halton Regional Chair

The first hat is in the ring.

Burlington MPP Jane McKenna has declared her plan to run for the region’s top job in October’s municipal election.

Current regional chair Gary Carr, who was elected to the job in 2006 after spending 13 years as a provincial politician and three years as a federal politician, is not expected to seek another term.

McKenna was elected as a member of Doug Ford’s government in 2018. She also represented Burlington at Queen’s Park from 2011 to 2014.

Yesterday she announced that she won’t run in June’s provincial election but will instead seek the job of Halton Regional Chair.

Since last June, McKenna has served as Associate Minister of Women and Children’s Issues.

“While my decision to leave Queen’s Park at the end of this term was difficult, I’ve appreciated the support of Premier Ford, my colleagues and my friends in our PC Caucus and across the aisle,” said her press release.