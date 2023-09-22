Burlington Skyway set for full closure on Sept. 23

× Expand Wikimedia Commons / Ken Lund Burlington Skyway on the QEW

Construction is set for the Burlington Skyway section of the QEW this weekend, which will result in a temporary closure in both directions starting Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

A traffic bulletin issued today says, "Please be advised that all lanes of QEW Fort Erie bound, beyond Northshore Blvd/Hwy 2 to the south of the Burlington Skyway will be fully closed from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 and will re-open at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24th, 2023."

The above-mentioned closure will result in the following closures:

All lanes QEW Fort Erie bound, beyond Northshore Blvd/ Hwy 2 to the south of theBurlington Skyway will be closed.

The on-ramp to QEW Fort Erie Bound from Northshore Blvd/Hwy 2 southbound will be fully closed.

The on-ramp to QEW Fort Erie Bound from Plains Rd Southbound will be fully closed.

The on-ramp to QEW Fort Erie Bound from Fairview Street Southbound will be fully closed.

QEW Niagara-bound Collector Lane split at Eastport Drive (N-S Ramp, North of theCanal), will be closed.

The closure is for construction and is weather permitting. Sign detours "will be in place via Eastport Drive," according to the bulletin.

Motorists are advised "there may be delays and are to plan alternate routes for the duration of the closure."

For real-time updates on these and other scheduled events in Central Region, more information can be found on "Traffic Reports" via the Ontario 511 website here.