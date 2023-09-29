Burlington Skyway to close for second straight weekend

× Expand Wikimedia Commons / Ken Lund Burlington Skyway on the QEW

Construction is again set for the Burlington Skyway section of the QEW this coming weekend, which will result in a temporary closure in both directions Sept. 29-30, 2023.

This is the second consecutive weekend where the Skyway will close to traffic with just over 24 hours notice.

A traffic advisory issued this morning, Sept. 29, reads, "There will be a full closure of Niagara-bound traffic on the QEW Burlington Skyway for critical repairs beginning Friday, September 29 at 10 p.m. to Saturday, September 30 at 10 a.m."

The same advisory warns that the schedule is "subject to change." Advance signing and notification will be provided to motorists so they can plan an alternate route.

The above-mentioned closure will result in the following closures:

All lanes QEW Fort Erie bound, beyond Northshore Blvd/ Hwy 2 to the south of the Burlington Skyway will be closed.

The on-ramp to QEW Fort Erie Bound from Northshore Blvd/Hwy 2 southbound will be fully closed.

The on-ramp to QEW Fort Erie Bound from Plains Rd Southbound will be fully closed.

The on-ramp to QEW Fort Erie Bound from Fairview Street Southbound will be fully closed.

QEW Niagara-bound Collector Lane split at Eastport Drive (N-S Ramp, North of theCanal), will be closed.

For real-time updates on these and other scheduled events in Central Region, more information can be found on "Traffic Reports" via the Ontario 511 website here.