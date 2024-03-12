Buses to replace GO trains along Lakeshore West line on March 23-24

× Expand Metrolinx (CC BY-SA 3.0) GO Transit bus

GO Transit commuters along the Lakeshore West line can expect to see buses instead of trains next weekend due to construction work.

GO Transit has announced that on March 23-24, GO train service along the Lakeshore West line will be temporarily replaced by buses due to essential construction work.

According to GO Transit, passengers travelling from Bronte GO to Union Station on March 23-24 should transfer to Oakville Transit Route 18 (Glen Abbey South) to reach Oakville GO. From there, they can connect with a rail replacement bus to continue their trip to Union Station.

For travellers departing from Oakville GO and heading eastbound towards Union Station during the mentioned dates, GO Transit recommends connecting with a replacement Route 18 GO bus.

For westbound travellers aiming to connect to westbound rail replacement bus trips, there will be a connection time of two to 17 minutes from replacement Route 18 GO bus trips.

When traveling eastbound and wanting to transfer to rail replacement bus trips, passengers should anticipate a connection time of seven to 18 minutes at Aldershot.

Passengers travelling along the Lakeshore West line can expect replacement GO Buses at the following stations:

West Harbour

Aldershot

Burlington

Oakville

Clarkson

Union Station Bus Terminal

For a full breakdown on updates, visit GO Transits service update section.