Human trafficking ring busted in London is believed to have more victims in Halton

In light of four arrests by the London Police for human-trafficking offences, Halton Police shared that there might be additional victims who are residents in our region.

This fact corroborates Anti-Human trafficking experts’ claims that prolonged social isolation and increased access to online platforms during the global pandemic have put young females at high risk for human trafficking in our town and the neighbouring region.

Halton Police maintain that people who are vulnerable to sex trafficking have the following predicaments:

Have an unstable living situation

Lack a strong supportive network

Are runaways or otherwise homeless

Struggle with self-esteem

Have a history of sexual abuse

Suffer from substance dependency or addiction

Our local police also highlight that if we ever suspect someone is being trafficked, we can immediately report to 911. Residents, including victims or survivors of human trafficking, can also reach out to the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010. The hotline supports more than 200 languages and connects callers to local service providers and emergency services across Canada.