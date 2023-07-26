Cabinet shuffle moves Anita Anand to Treasury Board

Janet Bedford Anita Anand

Oakville MP Anita Anand was among several dozen federal politicians receiving a new job today.

As part of a mega cabinet shuffle in Ottawa, Anand was moved from her role as minister of national defence to the post of president of the Treasury Board.

The Treasury Board is in charge of government management. It provides government departments with resources and administrative support in order to translate policies and programs into operational reality.

The move marks Anand’s third cabinet position since the former law professor was elected in 2019, as Justin Trudeau’s Liberals gained power in Ottawa.

Her previous two positions have thrust her into the national spotlight, establishing her as a key member of the Trudeau team.

She was first appointed minister of public services and procurement, a position that became high profile with the onset of the pandemic and the global search for vaccines and supplies.

After she was re-elected to represent Oakville in the 2021 federal election, Anand was appointed minister of national defence.

Her initial focus looked to be on sexual misconduct issues in the armed forces, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine focused attention on issues like Canada’s defence spending and the country’s contributions to the battle against Russian aggression.

Anand’s move into an economic-focused portfolio at Treasury Board returns her to her area of expertise.

Her specialty as a lawyer and law professor was in complex contracts, corporate governance and the regulation of financial markets.

"I’m excited to take on the role of president of the Treasury Board," said Anand in a statement emailed to Oakville News. "Canadians elected us to deliver economic growth and to make life more affordable – and this job is at the heart of that agenda."

"With my background in governance and capital markets, I will work hard to ensure that we make smart, responsible investments to build an economy that works for all Canadians."

The shuffle comes as the minority Liberals head into the final two years of their mandate and look inclined to focus on economic issues, including housing, jobs and affordability concerns.

"We are ready to keep delivering on the things that matter most to you – making life more affordable, growing the economy, and creating good jobs for the middle class," said Trudeau.

"We have the right team, made up of accomplished people who reflect the diversity and talent of our country. Together, we will keep building a strong future for the middle class and for all Canadians."

Today’s massive reorganization saw seven new faces move into Trudeau’s cabinet while others – including four who have announced their intention not to run in the next election – moved out. Several dozen others were shuffled into different roles or given additional responsibilities.

Today’s changes:

Anita Anand becomes President of the Treasury Board

Marie-Claude Bibeau becomes Minister of National Revenue

Bill Blair becomes Minister of National Defence

Randy Boissonnault becomes Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

Jean-Yves Duclos becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Sean Fraser becomes Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Karina Gould becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Mark Holland becomes Minister of Health

Ahmed Hussen becomes Minister of International Development

Gudie Hutchings becomes Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Kamal Khera becomes Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

Dominic LeBlanc becomes Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

Diane Lebouthillier becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Lawrence MacAulay becomes Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Marc Miller becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Mary Ng becomes Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development

Seamus O’Regan Jr. becomes Minister of Labour and Seniors

Ginette Petitpas Taylor becomes Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Carla Qualtrough becomes Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

Pablo Rodriguez becomes Minister of Transport and will continue to serve as Quebec Lieutenant

Harjit S. Sajjan becomes President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Pascale St-Onge becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage

Jonathan Wilkinson becomes Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Gary Anandasangaree becomes Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Terry Beech becomes Minister of Citizens’ Services

Soraya Martinez Ferrada becomes Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Ya’ara Saks becomes Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Jenna Sudds becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Rechie Valdez becomes Minister of Small Business

Arif Virani becomes Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Ministers remaining in their portfolio: