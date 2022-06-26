Canada’s First Responder network recognized as world’s best

× Expand Halton Regional Police 'Best Government Authority Collaboration' winner PIA.

The PSBN Innovation Alliance (PIA), Canada’s critical communications network for first responders, was named the Best Government Authority Collaboration by the International Critical Communications Awards (ICCA). Hailed as the most prestigious awards ceremony in the field, the ICCA celebrates those who push boundaries in critical communications.

PIA helps safeguard Canadians by providing First Responders with access to critical data during crisis situations when it’s needed most. The network doesn’t just deal with First Responders. PIA also works with commercial infrastructure entities like electric utilities, rail and transportation networks, transit systems, airports, and more, to ensure secure wireless communications for emergency personnel.

Anthony Odoardi, PIA’s Executive Director and the Deputy Chief of Peel Police, reassured Canadians that our First Responders have ground-breaking critical tools “to save lives and get the job done.”

Delivering secure and reliable digital data to First Responders in their time of need, according to PIA, has now become as vital as traditional voice communication systems like walkie-talkie radios.

Halton Police’s Stephen Tanner also revealed that the PIA’s importance of timely data delivery to save lives has already been established in many situations, two of which were during the 2021 Grey Cup and the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic.

PIA has expanded fast since it was founded in 2019. The non-profit organization now boasts over 65 members which include governments and commercial partners from Canada and the rest of the world.