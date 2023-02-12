Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for teen who drove car through Vaughan Mills

× Expand York Regional Police Car driving through Vaughan Mills

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 1, an individual in a car drove through a closed entrance of Vaughan Mills shopping mall and raced around inside.

The vehicle eventually stopped at The Source, an electronic store, when two suspects got out and stole several items.

Surveillance footage of the incident went viral and garnered a lot of attention from police and citizens due to its bold nature.

The car, a Black Audi A4, was revealed to be stolen in Quebec from a young woman.

Police officers from different regions kept an eye out for the car, which was eventually found abandoned in Oakville, near James Snow Parkway and the 401.

One of the suspect's identities was released. 19-year-old Israel Muamba is wanted on the following charges:

Break Enter and Commit

Mischief Over $5,000

Disguise with Intent

Theft Over $5,000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Dangerous Driving

York Regional Police Israel Muamba

Muamba is a 6’3” black male weighing 150 lbs.

A media relations officer from York Regional Police urged Muamba “to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. The general public was also reminded “that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges.”

You can contact York Regional Police toll-free at 1-866-876-5423. A "tipster" can call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour toll-free line at 1-(800)-222-TIPS to report involving crime.