Canada wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Halton

OPP George Hasler is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant

The Ontario Provincial Police's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting public assistance in locating a federal offender known to frequent Halton Region and Hamilton. R.O.P.E squad issued a nationwide warrant due to his breach of Statutory Release.

The law requires that federal offenders who have served two-thirds of a fixed-length sentence be released from prison under supervision at that point. This is called "statutory release."

Here is a description of federal offender George Hasler:

caucasian male,

57 years of age,

6'0 (183cm),

250 lbs (113kgs) with

brown hair on the sides, bald on top

brown eyes.

He is currently serving a two (2) year, seven (7) month and fifteen (15) day sentence for:

Theft Under $5000,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000,

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle,

Driving While Disqualified,

Theft of a Motor Vehicle,

Possession of Controlled Substances,

Break, Enter, and Commit,

Flight While Pursued by Peace Officer,

Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited x2,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 x2.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.