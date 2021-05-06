Canada wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Halton

The Ontario Provincial Police's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting public assistance in locating a federal offender known to frequent Halton Region and Hamilton. R.O.P.E squad issued a nationwide warrant due to his breach of Statutory Release.

The law requires that federal offenders who have served two-thirds of a fixed-length sentence be released from prison under supervision at that point. This is called "statutory release."

Here is a description of federal offender George Hasler: 

  • caucasian male,
  • 57 years of age,
  • 6'0 (183cm),
  • 250 lbs (113kgs) with
  • brown hair on the sides, bald on top
  • brown eyes.  

He is currently serving a two (2) year, seven (7) month and fifteen (15) day sentence for:

  • Theft Under $5000,
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000,
  • Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle,
  • Driving While Disqualified,
  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle,
  • Possession of Controlled Substances,
  • Break, Enter, and Commit,
  • Flight While Pursued by Peace Officer,
  • Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited x2, 
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 x2.  

Anyone having contact with this offender or information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.