Canadian border measures easing

Canada moves forward with easing border measures as COVID-19 new cases plummet, vaccinations increase, and hospitals return to normal operations. The first stage starts on Aug. 9 by allowing fully vaccinated US residents to enter and then expands to include fully vaccinated world travellers on Sept. 7. Here is how it will work, as long as health indicators continue to improve.

On Sept. 7, 2021, provided that the domestic epidemiologic situation remains favourable, the Government intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully vaccinated travellers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Government of Canada-accepted vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca) at least 14 days before entering Canada and who meet specific entry requirements.

As a first step, starting Aug. 9, 2021, Canada plans to begin allowing entry to American citizens and permanent residents living in the United States and have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before entering Canada for non-essential travel. This preliminary step allows Canada's Government to fully operationalize the adjusted border measures ahead of Sept. 7, 2021, while recognizing the close ties between Canadians and Americans.

Subject to limited exceptions, all travellers must use ArriveCAN (app or web portal) to submit their travel information. If they are eligible to enter Canada and meet specific criteria, fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Canada.

To further support these new measures, Transport Canada is expanding the scope of the existing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that currently directs scheduled international commercial passenger flights into four Canadian Airports:

Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport

Calgary International Airport

Vancouver International Airport

Effective Aug. 9, 2021, international flights carrying passengers will be permitted to land at the following five additional Canadian airports:

Halifax Stanfield International Airport;

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport;

Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport;

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport; and

Edmonton International Airport.

These airports, in cooperation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and Transport Canada, are working to implement the measures necessary to safely welcome international passengers as soon as possible after August 9, as conditions dictate.

New COVID-19 testing protocol

All travellers, regardless of vaccination status, will still require a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test result. However, effective August 9, 2021, the Government of Canada is adjusting its post-arrival testing strategy for fully vaccinated travellers. Using a new border testing surveillance program at airports and land border crossings, fully vaccinated travellers will not need a post-arrival test unless they have been randomly selected to complete a Day 1 COVID-19 molecular test. There are no changes to the mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated travellers.

This strategy allows the Government of Canada to continue monitoring variants of concern in Canada and vaccine effectiveness. Using these layers of protection, the Government of Canada can monitor the COVID-19 situation in Canada, respond quickly to threats, and guide decisions on restricting international travel.

Hotel quarantine program

Finally, with the advent of increased vaccination rates in Canada, declining COVID-19 cases and reduced pressure on health care capacity, the three-night government authorized hotel stay requirement will be eliminated for all travellers arriving by air as of 12:01 A.M. EDT on August 9. Fully vaccinated travellers who meet the requirements will be exempt from quarantine; however, all travellers must still provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine if it is determined at the border that they do not meet the requirements.

It all depends on our health.

While Canada continues to trend in the right direction, the epidemiological situation and vaccination coverage are not the same worldwide. The Government of Canada continues to advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside of Canada – international travel increases your risk of exposure to COVID-19 and its variants, as well as of spreading it to others. Border measures also remain subject to change as the epidemiological situation evolves. As Canada looks to welcome fully vaccinated travellers from the U.S., the federal government will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated travel advice to Canadians.