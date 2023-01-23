Canadian Tire on Kerr Street robbed for air pistol

× Expand Openstreetmap Canadian Tire, 1110 Kerr Street

On Jan. 21 at around 10:45 a.m., two suspects walked into Canadian Tire, at 1110 Kerr Street in the Kerr Village area, and stole an air pistol worth $150.

A loss prevention officer confronted the two suspects and demanded that they return the gun.

The suspects refused, left the store, and got into a red sedan.

At this point, one suspect pulled out - what appeared to be - a real gun and threatened the loss prevention officer.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers eventually located the suspects’ vehicle near Highway 403 and Trafalgar Road, and arrested them.

A search led to the seizure of two airsoft guns.

Two 17-year-old boys from Mississauga are charged with Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. One of them faces an additional charge of Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest.

The one facing the additional charge was held for bail, while the other was released on an undertaking.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.