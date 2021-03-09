Car for sale by owner stolen by potential customer

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) want to make the public aware of the recent theft of a Mercedes sedan that was put up for sale by owner, and how they can protect themselves.

The owner advertised the vehicle for sale online and on Monday March 1, 2021, met with the suspect in Oakville, Ontario to discuss a potential sale. The suspect was dropped off by the driver of a new model VW Tiguan. During this viewing, the suspect drove off with the vehicle and without making payment.

The suspect is described as a male with brown skin. He is in his late 20s to early 30s and approximately 5’9” tall and 160 lbs. He has a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further details pertaining to the model and colour of vehicle, the approximate location and time of the theft may be released by HRPS at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Omar Nadim of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2278.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

How to protect your property when selling online

There are precautionary measures you can take to reduce the likelihood of having a vehicle stolen after it has been advertised for sale;