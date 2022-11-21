Woman in hospital after her SUV rolls over on Cornwall Road

× Expand Oakville News

Last night, November 20, at around 10:43 pm, Halton Regional Police Service headed towards the scene of an accident on Cornwall at Morrison. They found a Porsche SUV standing on its roof in a parking lot.

After an investigation, HRPS deduced that the car, before flipping over, struck signage and a tree before resting in its final place.

The driver, A 46-year-old woman from Woodbridge, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to Hamilton General Hospital, where she is expected to survive.

HRPS’ Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation and would like to hear from the public in their effort to discover what exactly happened.

If you have information about this collision and have not spoken to HRPS yet, please contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext 5065.