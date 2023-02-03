Car thief arrested after evading police

× Expand Openstreetmap Trafalgar Road and Lakeshore Road East

Overnight, at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a resident alerted Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) after witnessing his pickup truck being stolen out of his driveway, near Trafalgar Road and Lakeshore Road East.

HRPS officers located the truck heading westbound on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) towards Burlington. With the police on his tail, the thief didn’t bother stopping and exited at Brant Street.

He later got back onto the QEW, this time, heading eastbound towards Oakville.

Shortly after, HRPS officers were able to stop the thief as he was experiencing mechanical issues in the area of Upper Middle Road and Third Line.

He was arrested.

HRPS determined that this very suspect was also responsible for stealing another pickup truck in Oakville, near Grand Oak Trail and Westoak Trails Boulevard, on that same day.

Investigators are on the lookout for more suspects.

28-year-old Toir Bikzad of Toronto has been charged with the following:

Theft of Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Possession of Automobile Master Key

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Reminder: Anyone charged with an offence is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.