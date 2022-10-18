Car thieves caught red-handed

× Expand HRPS Police Seizure - Auto Theft

Two people have been arrested after attempting to steal a vehicle in southeast Oakville.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) was notified of suspicious activity near a vehicle around 1:15 am on October 17th. When HRPS officers attended the area, they were able to locate the suspects and arrest them.

While searching the suspects’ vehicle, officers came across two handguns, large sums of cash, and tools consistent with reprogramming-style auto thefts. Several Land Rover and Jaguar GPS devices were also found; HRPS believes that these GPS devices were removed from stolen vehicles targeted by the suspects.

Two males from Mississauga, of 32 and 28 years of age, are facing the following charges:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession of Break-In Instrument

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)

Careless Use of a Firearm (2 counts)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (2 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized (2 counts)

Moreover, one of the suspects was previously arrested and released with restrictions placed on him, which he failed to comply with. He has been charged accordingly. This suspect has also been charged with possessing oxycodone – a Schedule 1 substance.

Both the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Protect yourself and your vehicle by practicing the HRPS’ tips for vehicle theft prevention.

If you have information regarding this investigation, call the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.