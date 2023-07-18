Carjackers take woman's vehicle with her dog still inside

× Expand Openstreetmap Dundas St and Trafalgar Rd

Last night, just past midnight on Tuesday, July 18, around 1 a.m., a woman was carjacked at the intersection of Dundas Street West and Trafalgar Road in Oakville.

While stopped at the intersection, a suspect vehicle pulled in behind and made contact with her vehicle, a 2021 Mercedes.

A male driver stepped out and distracted the woman while they exchanged information.

During this time, two additional suspects wearing balaclavas got into the victim’s car.

HRPS Louie, the tea cup Poodle

The woman then confronted them but was shown a handgun and threatened with violence. The three of them then drove off with the woman’s vehicle.

Unfortunately, the woman’s pet dog was still inside the vehicle.

An hour after the carjacking took place, the victim’s vehicle was found abandoned in Toronto, with no sign of the dog.

After a plea to residents in the hopes of finding the dog earlier today, Halton police revealed, this afternoon, that the brown tea-cup Poodle named “Louie” has been found in good health. He has since been reunited with his owner.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a 5'10" male with brown skin. He was clean shaven and believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a two tone grey sweatsuit.

There are no further descriptions of the other suspects or the suspect vehicle.

There were also no physical injuries sustained during the carjacking.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747 ext. 2216.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).