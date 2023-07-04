Man carjacked after shopping at Longo’s

× Expand Openstreetmap Longo's

Yesterday, on Monday, July 3, after shopping for groceries at Longo’s on Cornwall Road, a man was carjacked.

As the victim was loading his groceries into his Range Rover, a man grabbed his collar and demanded that he hand over the vehicle’s keys.

The victim complied, and the male suspect then got into the car and drove off.

No injuries were sustained.

The male suspect wore a face mask during the incident; he was a slim, six-foot-tall man in his mid-20s.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).