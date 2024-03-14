Carjacking victim punched by suspect, who stole car after crash

Halton Police are investigating a carjacking that took place yesterday morning at Upper Middle Road and Guelph Line.

They’re looking for a silver Volkswagen Jetta that was carjacked.

Halton Regional Police media officer Cst. Jeff Dillon confirmed that a stolen Ford F150 and another vehicle, that was connected to it, was involved in a collision at the busy intersection at around 7:15 a.m. on March 13.

It appears two suspects from one of the vehicles, carjacked a second vehicle at the intersection.

Dillon said the person suffered minor injuries after being punched by the suspect who had a knife.

Three of four suspects were arrested by police at the scene, police say, but a fourth is still missing, along with the civilian’s vehicle.

The civilian was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Dillon said.

Two of the suspects had minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Upper Middle Road was closed to westbound traffic at Guelph Line during the investigation.

- BurlingtonToday