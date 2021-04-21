Catholic trustees adjourn meeting before decision on Pride flag

The question of whether the Pride flag will fly outside of Halton’s Catholic schools this June remains unresolved.

Three hours into a live-streamed April 20 meeting watched by more than 400 people, school board trustees voted against continuing beyond 10:30 pm.

Board bylaws require two-thirds of trustees to agree to extend meetings past 10:30 pm. Several trustees expected to oppose flying the flag voted against continuing the meeting.

The controversial issue – which generated more than 200 letters as well as “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of emails,” according to the board chair – has divided Halton’s Catholic community.

On April 6, Oakville student Nicole Hotchkiss made a delegation to ask the board to fly the Pride flag at St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School during June as a sign of support for LGBTQ students and staff.

Trustees declined to act on her request that night, voting simply to accept the delegation as information.

But Burlington trustee Brenda Agnew subsequently filed a motion calling on the board to fly the Pride flag outside all schools throughout June, as well as put up Safe Space posters in every classroom.

Noting that many in the board community identify as LGBTQ+, she said the action would demonstrate that “we support and are welcoming of all students, staff and community members.”

The motion was to be considered at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night. A special board meeting is now to be called to deal with the issue.

The board limited delegations to five, with three groups speaking in favour of the motion and two speaking against it.

Send a clear message of tolerance

Emily Runions, whose 13-year-old daughter identifies as LGBTQ, urged the board to fly the flag and signal that its schools are kind, safe and inclusive.

“I believe that all people should have a place in their chosen faith communities and that no person should be made to feel that who they are is a sin, whether or not they belong to a faith community,” she said.

“We need to create new ways for LGBTQ people to see themselves represented, and if flying a rainbow flag for a month can provide some hope for the future for these individuals, then why would you not allow it?”

Other delegations suggested that LGBTQ students are experiencing bullying and that the board should send a message that acceptance of all students is part of its culture.

“The message needs to be sent loud and clear, from the top down to the entire school community that we will not permit intolerance and homophobia, and flying the flag is a small step in the right direction,” said Grade 8 Burlington student Teia Bodnar.

Niamh Shallow, a 2018 graduate of St. Thomas of Aquinas Secondary School, told trustees that because she was open about her sexuality while attending high school, a school administrator pulled her aside to warn her about “appropriate prom behaviour.”

“This caused concern going forward about possible repercussions for attending prom with someone I love,” she said.

“This comment from someone in power at the school not only made me feel as though school was an unsafe place, but also made me feel as though any concerns I brought forward would not be treated in the same manner as if one of my heterosexual peers were to come forward with a similar issue.”

Several delegates reminded trustees that Pope Francis had urged all Catholics to show tolerance, love and respect to all people.

Pride flag symbol of "immoral behaviours": Burlington pastor

But Father Janusz Roginski of Burlington’s St. Gabriel’s parish said that while all people are to be loved, they are also urged to be chaste outside of heterosexual marriage.

He argued that the Pride flag is not simply a sign of inclusivity and diversity but also stands for “immoral behaviours.”

“This flag also stands for attitudes and behaviours and ideology that is contrary to the Catholic teaching, like promotion of homosexual marriages, adoption of children by homosexual people, also homosexual active behaviour of engaging in homosexual acts,” he said.

“We are for chastity, not for immorality,” Roginski added.

Stefan Mandic, a father with four children in Halton Catholic schools, said it would be more appropriate for the board to fly the flag of Courage International, a group that “ministers to those who identify as LGBTQ Catholics who wish to live according to church teaching.”

“Flying flags rooted in lifestyles contrary to Catholic teachings are hashtag gestures that mean little and solve nothing,” he said.

Trustees adjourned the meeting shortly after hearing from the five delegations.