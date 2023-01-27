Thieves caught on tape

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has released the images of several thieves who have stolen from businesses in Oakville, namely LCBO, Fortinos, and Oakville Place mall.

The LCBO theft occurred on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. in the evening, when a man stole two bottles of Crown Royal from the LCBO store at 270 North Service Road.

The stolen bottles amount to $130.90.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a blue winter jacket with white stripes, brown pants, black shoes.

Then, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, a woman walked into Fortinos, at 173 Lakeshore Road in Oakville, and stole grocery items worth $17.97. Although small, this theft was one of many; she is a repeat offender at Fortinos and remains unidentified.

Finally, the theft at Oakville Place mall involved a group of three suspects - two men and one woman.

It took place on September 19, 2022, and the three suspects stole two jackets.  

The first suspect was a 6-foot-tall Hispanic man, around 40 years old, and 200 lbs heavy. He wore a white and tan sweater, white shorts and black running shoes and a black medical mask.

The second suspect was a 6-foot-tall Hispanic male, around 25 years old, and weighed 160 lbs. He wore black shorts, a white button-down shirt with green palm trees and black shoes.

The third suspect was a 5'6 tall Hispanic female, around 25 years old and 150 lbs. She wore a white t-shirt, black leggings, white Adidas shoes with black stripes, and a blue medical mask. She was also carrying a gold shoulder bag.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.