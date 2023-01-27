Thieves caught on tape

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has released the images of several thieves who have stolen from businesses in Oakville, namely LCBO, Fortinos, and Oakville Place mall.

× 1 of 2 Expand HRPS LCBO suspect × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The LCBO theft occurred on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. in the evening, when a man stole two bottles of Crown Royal from the LCBO store at 270 North Service Road.

The stolen bottles amount to $130.90.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing a blue winter jacket with white stripes, brown pants, black shoes.

HRPS Fortinos suspect

Then, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, a woman walked into Fortinos, at 173 Lakeshore Road in Oakville, and stole grocery items worth $17.97. Although small, this theft was one of many; she is a repeat offender at Fortinos and remains unidentified.

Finally, the theft at Oakville Place mall involved a group of three suspects - two men and one woman.

It took place on September 19, 2022, and the three suspects stole two jackets.

The first suspect was a 6-foot-tall Hispanic man, around 40 years old, and 200 lbs heavy. He wore a white and tan sweater, white shorts and black running shoes and a black medical mask.

The second suspect was a 6-foot-tall Hispanic male, around 25 years old, and weighed 160 lbs. He wore black shorts, a white button-down shirt with green palm trees and black shoes.

The third suspect was a 5'6 tall Hispanic female, around 25 years old and 150 lbs. She wore a white t-shirt, black leggings, white Adidas shoes with black stripes, and a blue medical mask. She was also carrying a gold shoulder bag.

× 1 of 3 Expand HRPS First suspect - the 40-year-old × 2 of 3 Expand HRPS Second suspect - the 25-year-old × 3 of 3 Expand HRPS Female suspect Prev Next

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.