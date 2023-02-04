Charges laid in 2022 crash that killed Oakville man

× Expand GoFundMe Rama Pirakala

The driver of a vehicle who was involved in a crash that claimed the lives of two is facing impaired driving charges.

On June 16, last year, on the QEW at Cawthra Road around 10:30 p.m., two vehicles collided into each other.

No one was injured but the drivers - Rama Pirakala, a 42-year-old man from Oakville, and Carly Charlebois, a 20-year-old woman from Hamilton - got out of their cars to assess damages and exchange information.

Pirakala had a male passenger with him, who also got out of the vehicle.

At this point, Ministry of Transportation workers on the other side of the highway instructed them to move their vehicles to a safer spot and continue exchanging information.

But just moments later, a third vehicle rammed into the back of Charlebois’ car.

Charlebois died at the scene.

Pirakala also died at the scene, but his passenger survived, though critically injured.

The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries, but is now facing impaired driving charges.

× Two people are dead, one person in critical condition. 10:30pm EB #QEW/Cawthra Rd. Two vehicle collision, three people involved, both vehicles blocking the left lane. Moments later a third vehicle collided into stopped vehicles. Driver of third vehicle minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/SixGD0oQFp — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 17, 2022

The 32-year-old man, from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, is charged with two counts of Impaired Operation Causing Death and one count of Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm.

Pirakala was on his way to help a friend when he was killed. The co-owner of Charminar, an Indian restaurant in Burlington, he is remembered as a man who was “filled with peace and kindness.” Co-workers praised Pirakala as a “calm boss” and were inspired by his optimism and belief that “everything is possible.”

He is survived by his wife and two children, a four-year-old girl and a ten-year-old boy.

Also, a GoFundMe set up by Jennifer Watson on behalf of Cheryl Lewis, Charlebois’ mother, honours Carly as “a beautiful, smart, funny, and driven young girl.”

She had "a love for fashion and flair and her impeccable taste showed in everything she did and wherever she went. Her bubbly personality made everyone around her feel special and loved. She attended Fanshawe College in London pursuing a career which spoke to her kind caring nature of always wanting to help others.”