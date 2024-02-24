Chick-fil-A confirms winter 2024 opening in Halton

× Expand Unsplash

Chick-fil-A has confirmed it will be opening a location in Halton region later this year.

The new store has been confirmed by Oakville News to be located in Burlington, Ontario, with the new restaurant slated for an opening in "Winter 2024."

As Chick-fil-A continues its expansion throughout Canada, Burlington has been confirmed as the next location according to the company's spokesperson Heather Catlin.

The company would not confirm when the exact opening date is or where it will be located in Burlington but did say they have further plans to expand in Ottawa and Alberta.

"We are always exploring opportunities in Canada. At this time, we can confirm we are opening a Chick-fil-A in Burlington in the Winter of 2024," Caitlin told Oakville News.

The company says with each new location the Owner/Operators are expected to hire approximately 80-120 additional employees.

Chick-fil-A features an array of menu items with the classics being their Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Chick-fil-A Nuggets, Chick-fil-A Waffle Fries, and notably, the distinctive Chick-fil-A Sauce.

The company has drawn mixed responses with store openings in the greater Toronto area over the last four years: new locations are often met with both excitement for the brand from new customers and local protesters over the company's sometimes controversial funding and donations done by their U.S. based offices.

With 12 locations already operating in Canada since 2019, this is a big step for the brand's prevalence throughout the country.