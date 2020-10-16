Child responds to mother's cry for help

In early September, the Halton Regional Police Service a received a 9-1-1 call late at night from a young child stating that they could hear a physical altercation and their mother screaming for help.

Officers were dispatched to the residence, arriving in minutes. Officers made contact with the female party who exited the residence crying, with visible signs of assault on her face and body. The female party stated that the male party involved in this incident had left the residence on foot.

Officers cleared the residence to confirm that the male party had not re-entered and to ensure the safety of the three children in the residence. Uniform officers remained on scene and spoke with the female party.

Officers learned that the male party had arrived intoxicated at the female's residence and assaulted her following a verbal altercation. The male had punched, choked, pushed and kicked her. During the assault, the female party yelled out to her sleeping children to call 9-1-1. Thankfully, one of her children heard her and called for help. This led the male party to flee the residence on foot. The female party was able to lock the front door, securing the safety of her children and herself.

The male was arrested soon after and subsequently transported to Central Lock Up. Thereafter, the Halton Regional Police Service Intimate Partner Violence Unit took carriage of the investigation. The accused was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Mischief Under $5,000.

The female party received medical attention and was referred to the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit. The Intimate Partner Violence Victim Coordinator worked with the victim to establish measures to increase her safety through a safety plan.

The Victim Services Unit also connects victims to appropriate support services in the community, assists with victim care, and, through the Victim Quick Response Program (VQRP+), can provide immediate short-term financial support toward essential expenses for victims of violent crime.

Unfortunately, this situation is not unique. This incident serves as an example of why we must look out for our neighbours, relatives, friends, and co-workers, especially if you suspect they may not be safe at home.

That is why the Halton Regional Police Service, in partnership with Halton Women's Place and the Halton Regional Police Services Board, are unveiling a memorial site to commemorate victims of Intimate Partner Violence in Halton on Monday, November 2, 2020. Through this memorial, we aim to:

Honour ALL victims who have been killed in acts of Intimate Partner Violence, and

Increase community awareness in relation to Intimate Partner Violence and, more specifically, gender-based violence.

Together, we must stand in solidarity to help end Intimate Partner Violence, because a life without violence is the only life to live.

The HRPS is urging victims or friends/family of victims to contact the Halton Regional Police Service, Halton Women's Place or other community resources if intimate partner violence is happening.

Shelters across Halton are still open at this time and Halton Women's Place continues to offer services. Shelters have taken precautions related to COVID-19 to ensure that no one is forced to choose between their safety and their health. Help is available.

Every person has the right to feel safe in our community.

You are not alone. Victims of intimate partner violence or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in Halton Region for victims of intimate partner violence and/or sexual violence: