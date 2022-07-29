Closures and transit schedule for Emancipation Day 2022 in Oakville

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 9 Oakville Town Hall

It's time to get ready for the long weekend! This coming Monday, August 1, is Emancipation Day across Canada. This is the second year we will celebrate nationally after it became a federal holiday in 2021.

To get ready for the holiday this weekend, Oakville News has put together a helpful guide of what will be open, closed, adjusted, and more. We've got details on how to celebrate and how public transit schedules will be adjusted.

What is Emancipation Day?

On March 24, 2021, the House of Commons voted unanimously to officially designate August 1 Emancipation Day. It marks the actual day in 1834 that the Slavery Abolition Act 1833 came into effect across the British Empire.

Canadians are not always aware that Black and Indigenous Peoples were once enslaved on the land that is now Canada. Those who fought enslavement were pivotal in shaping our society to be as diverse as it is today.

"Therefore, each August 1," according to the Government of Canada website, "Canadians are invited to reflect, educate and engage in the ongoing fight against anti-Black racism and discrimination. Emancipation Day celebrates the strength and perseverance of Black communities in Canada."

What's open and closed in Oakville on August 1, 2022

The list of town operated facilities open on Monday, August 1 is short:

All outdoor pools

Oakville Museum

Closed on August 1 is:

Town Hall

Community centres

Arenas

All indoor pools

Seniors' centres

Youth centres

Parking garage at 300 Church Street

In addition to the above, all branches of the Oakville Public Library and the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts will be closed both Sunday, July 31 and Monday, August 1.

Celebrate at Oakville's free picnic or other events

The town of Oakville is inviting all residents to their annual Emancipation Day Picnic on August 1, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The picnic is a free-to-attend event including a free hot lunch (that must be pre-ordered) and is returning to its home location on the grounds of the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate. Up to 200 meals will be prepared so attendees are reminded to pre-order now. (Hotdogs, chips, and a juice box will be prepared as an alternative meal for children.)

On the day of the event, its recommended to bring lawn chairs and a blanket to enjoy your pre-ordered meal. There will also be live performances by jazz gospel singer John Campbell and the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton (CCAH) Steelpan Band.

Attendees can also visit the museum to take a tour, learn about Oakville’s early Black History, and explore the multimedia exhibit, The Underground Railroad: Next Stop Freedom.

Transit service

Oakville Transit is offering its holiday service schedule on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit the Oakville Transit website for details.

Report fireworks and other safety concerns

If you have any concerns about the use of fireworks that are set off on municipal property including parks and boulevards, or family/religious/cultural fireworks that are unsafe and not during the allowed times, please use the town of Oakville's Report a Problem tool.

If your long weekend plans include a trip to the cottage, outdoor fires or fireworks, the Oakville Fire department is urging you to take the proper precautions to stay safe.

For information on fireworks safety, cottage fire safety tips and open air burning in Oakville visit the Fire Safety and Guidelines page.

To report emergencies related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or flooding and storms outside of ServiceOakville’s hours of operation, call 905-845-6601 to be connected with Oakville's afterhours dispatch service. Non-urgent reports can also be made using the town's online services.

Need to know more?

