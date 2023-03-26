CMHA Halton CEO elated with provincial budget

× Expand Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

It isn't often healthcare professionals are happy with the provincial support, and even less so when it comes to mental health. Well, it appears Doug Ford's government has found the sweet spot as Canadian Mental Health Association exclaimed their praise for the 2023 provincial budget.

"The past few years have changed many things about the world, including the demands for mental health services and how people seek out support. At CMHA Halton, we have people reaching out to us who have never reached out before and who want a range of services, like group programs, counselling, therapy, and peer support. Offering options that are timely and accessible is key to supporting our community and is what we strive for as an organization," commented CMHA Halton CEO Rashaad Vahed.

"This funding increase is a historic boost to community-based mental health services to continue to deliver supports by stabilizing what we provide and helping to retain qualified staff as operating costs continue to rise. Most of all, it will help our friends and neighbours in Halton get care when, where, and how they need it to improve their health and wellness.

"Community organizations are a vital part of the broader healthcare system, and this investment by the government reflects the importance of organizations like CMHA Halton. We appreciate that community mental health and addictions has been made a priority."

According to a statement released by CMHA Ontario office, "This historic budget for CMHA branches across Ontario and the broader community mental health and addictions sector. In addition to providing typical program-based funding, the government is stabilizing the sector with a 5 per cent boost to our overall operational budgets."

If approved the Ford government has allocated $425 million to be allocated over the next three years, including a five percent increase in base program funding for community-based mental health and addictions service providers.