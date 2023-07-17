Man finds what appears to be cocaine near Iroquois Ridge High School

× Expand Openstreetmap Parkmount Blvd, where the bags were found

Around midnight yesterday, on Sunday, July 16, a man called Halton police (HRPS) after he found what appeared to be cocaine on Parkmount Boulevard, near Iroquois Ridge High School.

HRPS officers attended the area and found two sandwich bags containing white powder. The bags were then seized for destruction.

There is no suspect information at this point.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).