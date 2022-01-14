Cold warning for Jan. 14 through 16, 2022

× Expand Photo by Pavel Lozovikov on Unsplash

The Halton Region Public Health has issued a Cold Warning starting today, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The Cold Warning is in effect until temperatures rise above -15 degrees celsius (without wind-chill) or weather conditions improve and the risks involved with prolonged exposure are reduced.

According to the Weather Network, temperatures are forecast to drop to minus 15 by mid-evening on Friday, Jan. 14 and feel like minus 25 with the wind-chill. The day's low will reach minus 17 and feel like minus 28 at midnight.

As we wake up on Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to drop minus 20, feeling like minus 32. Technically, we aren't likely to hit minus 15 until early afternoon and get a few degrees warmer due to the sunshine.

Once the sun goes down, so do the temperatures. The low on Saturday evening is expected to reach minus 15, feeling like minus 20 and lasting until early Sunday morning.

Exposure to cold weather can increase your risk of cold-related injuries, including frostbite and hypothermia. These injuries can result in severe health consequences.

Anyone can be affected by extreme cold-related weather conditions, depending on the length of time of exposure to cold and exertion levels. However, higher-risk groups include:

Older adults (over the age of 65)

infants and young children

outdoor workers

sports enthusiasts (hikers, skiers),

homeless persons, and/or those without shelter, proper clothing or food.

Along with people, pets can also be very susceptible to the cold and should be monitored.

Cold and winter weather safety tips:

Town of Oakville does open up warming centres when the region issues a cold warning.