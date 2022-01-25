Cold warning for Jan. 25 through 26, 2022

× Expand Photo by 66 north on Unsplash

Halton Region Public Health has issued a Cold Warning starting today, Tues, Jan. 25, 2022. The Cold Warning is in effect until temperatures rise above -15 degrees celsius (without wind-chill) or weather conditions improve and the risks of prolonged exposure are reduced.

According to the Weather Network, temperatures will drop to minus 15 by midnight tonight, feeling like minus 23. The overnight low is expected to drop to minus 18, feeling like minus 27.

The sunshine will temper the cold on Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise above minus 15 by noon, Jan. 26, 2022. The northerly wind will cause the air to feel about five degrees cooler.

The next cold warning may be issued for Friday night through Saturday morning.

Exposure to cold weather can increase your risk of cold-related injuries, including frostbite and hypothermia. These injuries can result in severe health consequences.

Anyone can be affected by extreme cold-related weather conditions, depending on the length of time of exposure to cold and exertion levels. However, higher-risk groups include:

Older adults (over the age of 65)

infants and young children

outdoor workers

sports enthusiasts (hikers, skiers),

homeless persons, and/or those without shelter, proper clothing or food.

Along with people, pets can also be very susceptible to the cold and should be monitored.

Cold and winter weather safety tips:

Town of Oakville does open up warming centres when the region issues a cold warning.