Cold warning for Jan. 25 through 26, 2022

Halton Region Public Health has issued a Cold Warning starting today, Tues, Jan. 25, 2022. The Cold Warning is in effect until temperatures rise above -15 degrees celsius (without wind-chill) or weather conditions improve and the risks of prolonged exposure are reduced.
According to the Weather Network, temperatures will drop to minus 15 by midnight tonight, feeling like minus 23. The overnight low is expected to drop to minus 18, feeling like minus 27.
The sunshine will temper the cold on Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise above minus 15 by noon, Jan. 26, 2022. The northerly wind will cause the air to feel about five degrees cooler.
The next cold warning may be issued for Friday night through Saturday morning.
Exposure to cold weather can increase your risk of cold-related injuries, including frostbite and hypothermia. These injuries can result in severe health consequences.
Anyone can be affected by extreme cold-related weather conditions, depending on the length of time of exposure to cold and exertion levels. However, higher-risk groups include:
- Older adults (over the age of 65)
- infants and young children
- outdoor workers
- sports enthusiasts (hikers, skiers),
- homeless persons, and/or those without shelter, proper clothing or food.
Along with people, pets can also be very susceptible to the cold and should be monitored.
Cold and winter weather safety tips:
Town of Oakville does open up warming centres when the region issues a cold warning.
- Cover exposed skin using multiple layers of loose-fitting clothes with a wind-resistant outer layer, a hat, mittens, and a scarf.
- Always be on the lookout for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
- Check-in regularly, by phone or video, with vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, especially seniors who live independently. If phone or video is not possible, remember to practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently when checking in with vulnerable individuals. If physical distancing is challenging to maintain, wear a non-medical mask.
- Prepare for winter driving conditions by keeping a Car Survival Kit in your car at all times, and this includes ensuring you are fully charged (EV) or fully fueled. That even for short trips, you should be dressed appropriately (winter coat, boots, scarf, mittens, and hat) along with blankets, a flashlight, food, and water.
- In areas where pipes are close to exterior walls, basements, or crawl spaces, ensure proper air circulation and adequate heat. Also, make sure your household temperature is not set too low when your house is vacant.