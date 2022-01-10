Cold weather warning for Jan 10 to 11

× Expand concretecandy on Foter.com - CC BY cold temperatures

Halton Region issued a cold weather warning for Oakville, Ontario, for late Monday, Jan. 10 to late morning, Jan. 11, 2022.

This warning is issued when temperatures are expected to fall below –15°C (without wind chill) or when weather conditions are severe enough to warrant alerting the community to the risks involved with prolonged exposure.

This Cold Warning will remain in effect until the low temperature for the day is projected to be above –15°C.

According to the Weather Network, temperatures in Oakville are expected to drop steadily this evening (Jan.10, 2022) and by 1 am on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, the forecasted temperature is minus 15 degrees celsius.

It is expected to cool to minus 18 by 6:00 am on Tuesday and then slowly warm up. The temperature should climb above minus 15 by mid to late morning, and by late evening it should reach minus five (the high for the day).

The wind chill will make it feel about ten degrees colder.

Anyone can be affected by extreme cold-related weather conditions, depending on how long one is exposed to cold conditions and exertion levels.

Those, especially at risk, include:

adults over the age of 65,

infants and young children,

people who work outdoors,

people who exercise outdoors (hikers, skiers)

people who have limited resources to house or protect themselves.

During extreme cold, check-in by phone or video with vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, especially seniors who live independently and keep pets inside.

Suppose phone or video is not possible; when checking in with vulnerable individuals, remember to practice physical distancing and wash your hands frequently. If physical distancing is difficult to maintain, wear a non-medical mask.

Take action – protect your health.