College Park Hasty Market robbed

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

On Monday evening, December 21, 2020 at approximately 8:25pm, three suspects attended the Hasty Market convenience store located at 1500 Sixth Line, in Oakville, Ontario.

1500 Sixth Line is in the community of College Park just south of Upper Middle Road.

Two of the three suspects entered the store while the third remained seated in a grey Chrysler 300 sedan which they arrived in.

The suspects waited until the store was empty and proceeded to jump the counter, demanding money from the lone store clerk.

The two suspects exited the store with a quantity of cash from the register and fled in the grey Chrysler 300.

No weapons were used or seen by the victim. No injuries were sustained by the victim as a result of the incident.

The suspects who entered the store are described as:

1) Male, Black, 6'0" tall with a thin build wearing all black clothing and a blue mask

2) Male, Black, 6'0" tall wearing a black baseball cap and grey/white track pants

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Ben Merchant of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2248.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca