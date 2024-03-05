College Park residents angry with four-storey apartments proposed for neighbourhood

× Expand Oakville News KA

With town council considering zoning changes that could reshape Oakville’s single-family neighbourhoods, local residents brought their opinions to a virtual town meeting on Monday night, March 4, 2024.

Councillors heard from more than a dozen registered delegations and received about 300 pages of written comments on the proposed changes.

The four-hour meeting made it clear that residents living around Sheridan College are unhappy with the plans for their community. It highlighted the need for new housing options for young people who are leaving Oakville because they can’t find an affordable place to live.

Most of all, the meeting made it obvious that the town needs to better explain what changes are proposed and how they will affect people. That final issue was emphasized by Ward 5 councillor Jeff Knoll at the meeting's close.

Noting that he has been receiving "an extreme volume of emails," he asked for an update to the town’s online information to help dispel inaccurate rumours among residents.

"The emails we are getting are expressing all sorts of fear – some of it valid but some of it misunderstanding the materials that have been circulated," he said.

"I think there’s a common thread of some people believing that somehow the town is going to come and take the lands away or that we’re going to be developing the lands or that suddenly there’s going to be development proposals popping up all over the place."

What exactly is happening?

The town is considering two different proposals as a way to increase housing supply in Oakville.

1. Allow fourplexes

This proposal would permit all detached homes in Oakville to add up to three additional dwelling units (such as basement or laneway suites) without seeking any rezoning permissions.

All four units could be within the detached home, or three units could be in the house and one could be in an “accessory building” on the property.

For fire safety reasons, the entrance to additional units would need to be accessed by exterior paths at least one metre wide.

At least four parking spaces would be required for detached dwellings that accommodate four dwelling units (primary dwelling unit plus three additional dwelling units)

Only one unit may be operated as short-term rental accommodation (ie. an Airbnb)

Only one unit may be licensed as a rooming house, which allows up to three rented bedrooms with shared kitchen and washroom facilities.

All required setbacks, height restrictions and built form regulations will still apply. But an application can be made to the town’s committee of adjustment for exemptions.

A heritage permit is required for changes to designated heritage properties or designated properties within a Heritage Conservation Districts.

Current planning rules already allow three units on all residential (detached, semi-detached and townhouse) properties across town.

2. Establish a Sheridan College Housing Area

This proposal would expand housing options on residential and commercial properties in an area within about 800 metres (or about a 15-minute walk) of Sheridan College.

New three-storey townhouse developments and four-storey apartments would be permitted on properties zoned for residential use.

Properties zoned for commercial use would be permitted to build to a maximum height of four storeys with residential uses above the first storey.

Existing rules for medium density residential uses, including parking requirements, would apply to rezoning of properties.

The area would be generally bounded by Upper Middle Road to the north, White Oaks Boulevard to the east, Sewell Drive to the south, and Sixth Line to the west, as seen below.

Property consolidation – or the purchase of multiple properties by people interested in redevelopment – would be encouraged.

Redevelopment would take place over time. Implementation policies would guide the transition of the neighbourhood and coordination with Sheridan College. The aim would be to ensure coordinated, integrated and comprehensive redevelopment.

Why are these proposals happening?

The town has applied for cash from the Housing Accelerator Fund, a $4 billion federal program aiming to speed up the building of new homes across the county.

In order to qualify for funding, Oakville has been told that it must make the two changes that are being considered.

While there is no guarantee of money, it now appears the town could receive up to $25 million to put toward the cost of building infrastructure to accommodate future growth or housing-related uses.

What are residents saying?

A significant number of residents sit on both sides, either in favour of or opposing these proposals.

Thumbs down:

College Park residents who could see four-storey apartments in their neighbourhood are angry, worried and feel like their community has been unfairly singled out for increased density.

More than 120 residents signed a petition against the creation of a Sheridan College Housing Area.

"The Housing Accelerator Fund is a rush to solve a problem without due consideration to the creation of many others," said the petition. "Let's not be part of a poorly thought out change to our Livable Oakville Plan. We wish to solve our housing problems through long term, thoughtful planning."

On Monday night, residents told councillors that they are worried the proposed changes will reduce homeowner privacy; increase traffic, parking and noise problems; and reduce their property values.

Many also argued that Sheridan College should be required to provide more student housing on its own property, possibly by replacing existing parking areas with residences.

"Why have town staff recommended that the surrounding single-family residences be given the exclusive burden to solve Sheridan’s student housing issue?" asked long-time College Park resident Dan Pistoric.

Residents also expressed shock and anger that their neighbourhood would be treated differently from other areas of the town.

"I don’t know why our subdivision, which was single family detached when I moved in over 35 years ago, has to bear the brunt of the burden of the increasing student population so that the rest of Oakville can benefit from additional government funding," wrote Nottingham Drive resident Tim Holden.

Added Millbrook Avenue resident Alan Boyes by letter: "Our area is already impacted by the poor upkeep and maintenance of several neighbouring houses that are rented to students. We do not want our quiet neighbourhood of single-family residences to turn into a student housing ghetto similar to what has happened to parts of Kingston near Queens University and parts of Hamilton near McMaster."

"The need for more housing is understood but it should not be achieved by discriminating against some parts of Oakville and not all of Oakville."

Thumbs up:

A number of young people and seniors showed up to voice their support for allowing fourplexes in detached homes.

The creation of more flexible housing options could make it easier and more affordable for young people, retirees and multi-generational families to reman in Oakville, they told councillors.

Dorothy Dunlop, a 30-year resident of Oakville said she wants four units in her backyard. As a retiree, she has been unsuccessful in finding a smaller house to move to and wishes the town had more choices for her to consider.

"There’s so many needs out there for the different types of housing, and we just don’t have enough options," said Dunlop.

She added that fourplexes can be as attractive as single-family homes while providing gentle density to support transit and local businesses.

Andre Adam, a 21-year-old university student who grew up in Oakville, feels locked out of the housing market. He wants the town to better utilize the land around Sheridan to improve housing options and affordability.

"Everyone deserves to believe in the Canadian dream," he told councillors. "On behalf of the young people still working toward it, I hope you will act and approve these motions."

Cullen, a recent Sheridan graduate identified only by his first name, shares a $788 a month bedroom with his partner in a house with four roommates. He believes council needs to increase housing variety to give students a chance to stay in Oakville.

Several delegates also argued that increasing density in towns like Oakville will help protect Ontario farmland from sprawl.

Louise Brownlee, a longtime resident and member of GASP (Grand(m)others Act to Save the Planet) told councillors that adopting fourplexes could slow sprawl – "the destruction of green spaces which support ecosystems."

"Some residents might resist fourplexes because they don’t like change, but the climate is changing, farmland and the quality of the soil is changing and our future food security will experience challenges," she said.

Where is the Mayor?

Mayor Rob Burton did not attend the meeting. He also missed last week’s meeting on Midtown development, which saw numerous delegation express thoughts on the future development of the town.

The meeting was chaired by councillor Dave Gittings, in the role of acting mayor.

According to his office, Burton took personal days off "as a result of a respiratory illness" and hopes to return to work next week.

What comes next?

The town's online survey is collecting opinions from residents until this Friday, March 8.

Councillors will make a final decision on these issues at a meeting to be held in late April or early May.