Halton Police cruiser collision leads to five robbery suspects arrests

A robbery in Oakville led to the arrest of five young suspects in Burlington.

At around 9:30 p.m. yesterday (Dec. 17), Halton Police attempted to make a traffic stop at the QEW off-ramp near Brant Street in Burlington. The driver of the vehicle chose not to stop and allegedly collided with two police cruisers.

Police say that the five individuals inside the vehicle were the subjects of an ongoing investigation of a robbery at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Oakville.

Following the crash, the suspects made an attempt to escape on foot but were pursued and subsequently detained by law enforcement.

During the arrest, an officer used a taser, referred to by police as a "Conducted Energy Weapon" (CEW) on one of the suspects.

There were no reported injuries in connection with the incident.

The identities of the suspects have not been released but police say they were young.