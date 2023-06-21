Hospital Gate & Dundas collision sends two to hospital

× Expand OpenStreetMap.com contributors

Halton Police's collision reconstruction unit closed down Dundas Street in front of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial due to an accident on Wednesday, June 21.

Police have asked that motorists find an alternate route as Dundas Street is closed westbound from Third Line and eastbound from Postmaster Drive.

The collision between a motorcycle and a sedan occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. at Hospital Gate and Dundas Street in Oakville. EMS transported two people to the hospital. According to a bystander, EMS used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive the cyclist.

According to Halton Police, Dundas Street and Hospital Gate remained closed as of 3:30 p.m.

The collision reconstruction unit is expected to provide further details.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the HRPS collision reconstruction unit at (905) 825-4777. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.