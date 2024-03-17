Seven people taken to hospital after crash closes Hwy. 403 in Burlington

× Expand Village Media

Seven people were taken to hospital following a violent two-vehicle collision on Highway 403 near Waterdown Road at 1 a.m. today. Among them, two are in critical condition, two in serious condition, and three sustained minor injuries.

The incident led to a temporary closure of Highway 403, which was reopened at 8:35 a.m.

Initial reports said that one passenger was ejected from a vehicle, while another was trapped and had to be freed by emergency responders.

OPP, Burlington Fire Department and Hamilton Fire Department were all on scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.

× At approx 1am Sunday there was a 2 vehicle collision on #Hwy403 / Waterdown in #Burlington. 7 people transported to hospital. 2 in critical condition, 2 in serious condition & 3 with minor injuries. Hwy403 re-opened at 8:35 am. #BurlingtonOPP & #OPPTSU investigating.^nm — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 17, 2024

- BurlingtonToday