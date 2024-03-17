Seven people taken to hospital after crash closes Hwy. 403 in Burlington

Village Media
Seven people were taken to hospital following a violent two-vehicle collision on Highway 403 near Waterdown Road at 1 a.m. today. Among them, two are in critical condition, two in serious condition, and three sustained minor injuries.
The incident led to a temporary closure of Highway 403, which was reopened at 8:35 a.m.
Initial reports said that one passenger was ejected from a vehicle, while another was trapped and had to be freed by emergency responders.
OPP, Burlington Fire Department and Hamilton Fire Department were all on scene.
Police are continuing to investigate.
- BurlingtonToday