School bus collision reported on Oakville field trip

Halton Police are reporting that early this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, a school bus carrying students on a field trip was involved in an Oakville road collision.

Today around 9:15 a.m. Halton Police and emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving a school bus on its way to a field trip on Trafalgar Road and Iroquois Shore Boulevard.

The driver and a teacher were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a student also experienced minor injuries.

No other information regarding charges or arrests has been released at this time.

According to a social media post from HRPS, at the time of the accident, lanes on Trafalgar Road were closed going northbound but have since reopened.