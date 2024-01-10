Conservation Halton issues flood statement following heavy rain

× Expand Conservation Halton

Conservation Halton has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety statement for today and tomorrow, January 10-11, 2024, following yesterday's winter storm and heavy rainfall in Halton region.

A Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is issued as an early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecast of heavy rain, snowmelt, high wind or other conditions that could lead to high runoff, ice jams, shoreline flooding or erosion.

The watershed conditions statement is the second level of five across flood warnings that Conservation Halton can declare.

"Widespread flooding is not anticipated," according to the weather report from Conservation Halton, "however, fast flowing water and flooding of low-lying areas, natural floodplains, and areas with poor drainage may be expected."

Conservation Halton will, "continue to monitor stream and weather conditions and will issue an update to this Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety message as conditions warrant."

This Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety will be in effect through Thursday January 11, 2024.

Conservation Halton is asking all residents and children to keep a safe distance from all watercourses and structures such as bridges, culverts, and dams.

Elevated water levels, fast flowing water, and cold water temperatures combined with slippery conditions along stream banks continue to make these locations extremely dangerous. Please alert children in your care of these imminent dangers.

The original advisory, sent Tuesday, Jan. 9, reads:

"Conservation Halton advises that Environment Canada and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry’s (MNRF) Surface Water Monitoring Centre (SWMC) are forecasting that a winter storm will occur on Tuesday January 9, beginning late in the morning and continue into the evening. Currently, forecasts indicate that 5-10 cm of snow may fall before changing to rain, possibly bringing upwards of 20 mm additionally. Given that local soil conditions are partially frozen, the snowmelt runoff combined with the rainfall will likely result in elevated water levels in rivers and streams within our jurisdiction."

More information about flooding and watersheds with Conservation Halton can be read here on their website.