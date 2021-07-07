Construction begins on Rebecca Street watermain

× Expand Canva

Halton Region has begun making improvements to the water distribution system in Oakville. The region is providing automatic control to the watermain infrastructure on Rebecca Street west of Bronte Road, Ward 1, in the Town of Oakville (see map below).

The contractor for this project is Vic's Group Inc. with project administration by Associated Engineering (Ont.) Ltd. Construction is anticipated to be completed by December 2021.

COVID-19 Update: Regional staff and contractors will be following health and safety guidelines set out by the Province and Public Health to help stop the spread of COVID-19. For more information, please visit halton.ca.

PLANNING AHEAD

To help you plan ahead for construction activity, please read the project related information below. Wherever possible, mitigation plans will be put in place to minimize disruptions.

Dust and mud: There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the work site. The contractor is required to manage these impacts.

Erosion and sediment controls: We will install erosion and sediment control measures for the duration of the project, including a tree protection fence with heavy-duty silt fabric around the perimeter of the project site.

Noise: You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements. We will schedule work in accordance with local noise by-laws.

Truck traffic: You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing work. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.

Building a Better Halton is about more than construction. It is about investments in infrastructure, service delivery improvements and building complete communities that maintain the high quality of life that residents expect and enjoy. For more information about Regional improvement projects, visit halton.ca, where you can sign up to receive email notices and updates.

Here is a map of the expected construction: