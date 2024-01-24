Construction begins on new Kerr Street seniors housing

× Expand Halton Region Concept art for the new seniors housing apartment slated for Kerr Street

Construction has begun on Kerr Street, where work is now underway on a new 52-unit seniors housing apartment building.

Halton Region says they are, "beginning construction at 265 Kerr Street, Oakville, building a 4-storey apartment building that will create 52 new units (22 studio and 30 one bedroom units) for seniors supportive housing."

This project is also slated to include a Community Wellness hub on the ground floor providing unspecified "on-site supportive housing programs and services."

Regional staff say the multi-residential building "will be energy efficient and Halton Region's first Passive House certified building."

Halton Region hired Schilithius Construction Inc. last year to complete the design and construction of the building. Halton says, "We will make every effort to complete the work as quickly as possible to minimize any potential impacts."

× Expand Halton Region

Mitigation plans will be put in place to "minimize disruptions", with Halton specifically addressing some resident concerns with an announcement already sent to nearby residents:

Dust and mud: There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the work site. The contractor will manage these impacts

We will install erosion and sediment control measures for the duration of the project, including tree protection fence and perimeter fencing with heavy-duty silt fabric.

Noise: You may experience some noise as a result of this Regional improvement. We will schedule work in accordance with local noise by-laws and make every effort to minimize any disruption or inconvenience to the surrounding community.

Truck traffic: You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing work. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.

More information about the project can be read online in this construction notice e-mail sent to affected residents.