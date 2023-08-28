Controversial trans OT teacher moves to Hamilton

× Expand Jeswin Thomas on Unsplash

Earlier this year, parents outside Oakville Trafalgar High School expressed their concerns regarding Kayla Lemieux's attire, which they believed was inappropriate for an educational environment. These concerned parents repeatedly requested the Halton District School Board to establish clear guidelines for teacher dress code. However, the board's initial reluctance to take action only fueled the parents' frustrations.

Dissatisfied with the lack of progress, the parents formed a Student First Ontario group. This grassroots initiative aimed to advocate for developing a comprehensive dress code policy. To support their cause, the group set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for legal assistance, initially raising just under $9,000 and started a second campaign looking to raise $15,000.

The parents' relentless efforts caught the attention of the local community and provincial authorities. Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce expressed his disbelief that the Halton District School Board had been unable to address the issue promptly. Lecce acknowledged the significance of a dress code policy in creating a conducive learning environment and stressed the need for immediate action.

The controversy surrounding Kayla Lemieux's attire first came to the public's attention in 2022 when pictures were widely shared on social media. The image depicted the teacher wearing a tight top, drawing attention to her ample cleavage and prominently displayed nipples. The image quickly went viral, attracting international media coverage and sparking heated discussions about appropriate dress codes in schools.

According to the Toronto Sun, Kayla Lemieux has accepted a position with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. Lemieux will begin teaching at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School. This move provides closure for the parents in Oakville; however, the new school's principal has already issued a letter to parents advising them of the school's new teacher.