Copper cables stolen from construction site

× Expand Openstreetmap The location of the construction site

Welding and copper cables were stolen from a construction site sometime overnight between Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The cables were stored in a wooden box and, reportedly, worth over $5,000.

Halton police is investigating the case. So far, there have been no arrests and there are no suspect descriptions.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).