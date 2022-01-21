Oakville council urges intensification rather than Halton boundary expansion

× Expand Stop Sprawl Halton

Intensify rather than expand – that’s the advice Oakville council is sending to Halton region, a few weeks ahead of a crucial February planning decision.

At a Jan. 18 meeting, councillors flagged their concerns with a potential expansion of Halton’s urban boundary. That expansion would open more than 2,100 hectares (about 5,200 acres) of agricultural land near Milton and Halton Hills for future development.

Instead, housing and workspace for the region’s growing population – expected to hit about 1.1 million by 2051 – should be built in urban areas already designated for development.

According to a town staff report, that would protect Halton’s shrinking rural and agricultural areas while encouraging denser, mixed-use developments able to support transit and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Councillors unanimously endorsed the criticisms that the report made of Halton’s vision for growth, including assumptions around the future popularity of low-density housing subdivisions.

Town staff suggested that a land assessment has underestimated market demand for apartment-based housing in Oakville and may be overestimating demand for lower-density styles of housing elsewhere in the region.

It also noted that boundary expansions are unlikely to be reversed, even when they are later recognized as unnecessary.

“Growth is coming, and we have to prepare, but not at the cost of sacrificing prime agricultural lands when other options exist,” said Mayor Rob Burton.

“I call on our colleagues at the region to respect the need to work on the flaws in the land needs assessment and to save the farmland. The land-use decisions we make now are irreversible and will affect our future generations.”

Despite Oakville council’s position, the actual vote on future growth will come on Feb. 9. That’s when Burton and the seven Oakville ward councillors that sit on Halton council will join colleagues from Burlington, Milton and Halton Hills to consider the region’s growth plan.

“Unconscionable” to condone sprawl, say delegates

In presentations likely to be repeated at that meeting, more than a dozen delegates urged Oakville councillors to take a stand against expanding Halton’s urban boundary.

Climate change, food security and the importance of rural areas and green spaces were common themes.

“It would be unconscionable to condone continued expensive, unsustainable suburban sprawl in a declared climate emergency,” said Karen Brock, president of the Oakvillegreen Conservation Association.

Others echoed that theme, pressing councillors to view the issue through a climate lens.

As co-founder of the local group GASP (Grandmothers Act to Save the Planet), Carole Holmes said people need to be prepared to make sacrifices for future generations.

And while she acknowledged that housing intensification – whether through taller buildings, denser developments or infill in existing neighbourhoods – often results in community pushback, she said the town could counter that with education on the benefits.

To get residents to buy in, she suggested a town-wide communications plan and the creation of well-executed density – “beautiful mixed midrise communities like the ones (residents) visit on vacation in Europe and South America.”

Along with the registered delegates that made presentations, a town press release said council received “more than 100 written submissions from residents who were not in favour” of the proposed growth plan.

“Balancing act,” says Knoll

Despite this week’s vote, there are signs that several of Oakville’s regional councillors are still considering their eventual vote on the boundary expansion issue.

Ward 5 councillor Jeff Knoll said a “really careful balancing act” is required to weigh the desire to protect agricultural lands against concerns that residents often have with tall buildings and other intensification projects.

“In this world of municipal politics, you’re darned if you do, and you’re darned if you don’t, sometimes,” he said.

The implications of adopting a no-expansion position also concern Ward 1 councillor, Sean O’Meara.

“I’m worried about making a decision and having the province come back and say, ‘We don’t like your decision, we’re going to make the decision for you,’” he said.

While O’Meara's question on the "legality" of a no-expansion position was cut off by Burton, he may have been reflecting on the provincial government's reaction to a boundary freeze decision by Hamilton’s city council.

Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark, whose ultimate control over municipal planning decisions cannot be appealed, has publicly criticized Hamilton’s boundary decision as “irresponsible” and “unrealistic.”

The provincial government, which mandated that all Ontario municipalities update their official plans to accommodate expected growth to 2051, has promoted the need to increase housing supply and meet market demand as a way of addressing spiking housing prices.

What’s next?

The Feb. 9 meeting to consider the draft growth plan will be a key step in updating Halton’s official plan. That decision will feed into the eventual update of the plan by the province’s July 1 deadline.

Residents who want to make a written submission or request to delegate should email Halton’s clerk at [email protected].