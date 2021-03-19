COVID-19 Exposure: Oliver’s Steakhouse, Oakville

Halton Region Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Oliver’s Steakhouse Restaurant located at 141 Lakeshore Rd East Oakville, Ontario.

Patrons who dined at the restaurant between March 8 and March 13 have been exposed to a COVID-19 variant of concern. While Public Health is attempting to call these patrons, this effort may take some time.

In the interest of time, we are asking all such patrons to self-isolate for 14 days after their visit to the restaurant, and to get tested for COVID-19. Patrons can call 311 for more information.

As COVID-19 and COVID-19 variants continue to circulate in the community, Halton Region Public Health is stressing the important role that Halton residents play in supporting contact tracing efforts, following public health direction and reducing virus spread.

For more information on COVID-19, including instructions on how to self-isolate and how to seek testing, please visit our COVID-19 Information and Guidance page via halton.ca/COVID19.