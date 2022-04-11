Covid-19 causes bus route cancellations affecting 14 Oakville schools

For April 11, 12 and 13, Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) has had to cancel three school bus routes affecting 14 schools in Oakville, leaving parents and students to navigate their own way home.

According to HSTS, the cancellations are due to a significant decrease in available drivers resulting from COVID-19 isolation requirements.

“Every effort will be made to communicate cancellations as quickly as possible, but in many cases, we will have minimal notice as drivers continue to follow public health guidelines and minimize risk to students,” says David Colley, General Manager of Halton Student Transportation Services.

The routes are expected to resume on April 14. However, parents, guardians, and students are advised to check the Halton Student Transportation Service Alerts website.

Shools and routes affected in Oakville are:

Route 138

E.J. James

Oakville Trafalgar H.S.

River Oaks P.S.

Sunningdale P.S.

White Oaks S.S.

Route 203

Forest Trail P.S.

Abbey Park H.S.

St. Ignatius of Loyal C.S.S.

St. Teresa of Calcutta C.E.S.

St. John Paul II C.E.S.

Route 240

Abbey Park H.S.

St. Joan of Arc C.E.S.

Post Corner's P.S.

St. Andrew C.E.S.

River Oaks P.S.

White Oaks S.S.

To stay informed about bus route cancellations, families can:

Visit the Halton Student Transportation Service Alerts page for up-to-date route cancellations and delays

Register for Delay/Cancellation email notifications via the HSTS Parent Portal

For instant delay notifications, download the Delays App to your smartphone: BusPlanner Delay App