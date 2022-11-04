Halton Police all set for annual Crime Prevention Week

× Expand Unsplash

On November 6, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) will set off Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week; it will run until November 12.

The campaign relies on support from the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of the Solicitor General and police services across Ontario.

"Safer. Stronger. Together." is the motto of the social media campaign. It is meant to reveal the invaluable role that the public plays in keeping streets safe by assisting HRPS.

HRPS Chief Stephen Tanner believes that tackling crime is "a shared responsibility" and law enforcement leans on members of a community to solve crimes.

The fundamental goal of the HRPS, according to Tanner, is to ensure "every resident of Halton has the right to live in a peaceful environment, free of crime and violence." And that’s something that HRPS strives to achieve by collaborating with members of the public.

This coming week, a number of collaborative initiatives between the public, community organizations, and the police will be featured across the Service’s social media platforms. Topics will include:

Crime Stoppers

Auxiliary Unit programs

Traffic safety and impaired driving

Fraud prevention and reporting

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

You can access this year’s campaign by following the HRPS or HRPS' Oakville District specifically on Twitter. You can also connect with their Facebook.

If you have information to share with Police, call HRPS at 905-825-4747.

You can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.