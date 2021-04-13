Crime Stoppers targets opioid/fentanyl drug traffickers

In collaboration with the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) and the Halton Police Board, Crime Stoppers of Halton is bringing awareness of opioid/fentanyl drug trafficking within the Halton region with an enforcement campaign.

From April 1, 2021, to June 1, 2021, Crime Stoppers of Halton will take anonymous tips about opioid/fentanyl drug traffickers operating in Halton. If an arrest is made of a trafficker from your tip, you will be guaranteed the maximum $2000 reward.

In 2021, the HRPS has already responded to more than 80 suspected overdoses, 18 of which were fatal.

Crime Stoppers of Halton Chair Jan Westcott said, “It’s time for Crime Stoppers, together with other community organizations, to aggressively tackle the scourge of opioid overdoses and deaths. Crime Stoppers of Halton intends to play a leading role in this effort.”

"Opioids are increasingly common in Halton and have a high potential to be lethal," says Colin Jessome, Executive Director of Crime Stoppers. "We want to hear from you. If you know of someone trafficking these drugs, please reach out to Crime Stoppers of Halton. Together we can remove these traffickers from Halton."

Visit https://haltoncrimestoppers.ca/crime-in-halton/targeting-traffickers for more info or to submit a tip. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Contacting Crime Stoppers guarantees that you will remain anonymous and not need to testify in court.