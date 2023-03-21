A summary of recent crimes

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

On Friday, Mar. 10, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) observed a possible bullet hole in a hotel room at Sandman Hotel, on South Service Road. No further details are provided.

Sometime between Friday, Mar. 10, and Saturday, Mar. 11, there was an attempted break-in to a residence on Blackfriar Common. The suspect(s) tried to enter through a rear window of the residence. There are no descriptions of the suspect.

A party/balloon store, at Speers Road and Morden Road, was broken into sometime between Friday, Mar. 17, and Saturday, Mar. 18. After breaking a glass door to get inside, the suspect(s) stole a debit card machine. Arrests haven’t been made and there are no descriptions.

On Sunday, Mar. 19, a number of mailboxes, at North Service Road East and Churchill Avenue, were broken into during the early morning hours. What exactly was stolen is yet to be confirmed.

A home, at Craigleith Road and Ferncrest Road, was broken into sometime between Mar. 10 and Mar. 19; the suspect(s) stole jewelry. The residents of the home were away at the time, so the exact time of the break-in is unknown. Arrests haven’t been made and there are no suspect descriptions.

If you have information to share about any of these incidents, please contact Halton Police by dialling 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.