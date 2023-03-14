Halton Police arrest man who was unlawfully at large

× Expand HRPS HRPS' seizure

A suspect who was unlawfully at large due to parole violations has been arrested.

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad found him at a residence near Dundas Street West and Sixth Line in Oakville.

After executing Criminal Code and Controlled Drug and Substances, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers seized cocaine, money, a gun, and ammunition.

Here is the list of seized items:

A half-kilogram of cocaine

Prepackaged cocaine (approximately 3 ounces)

Cutting agent

Multiple scales

Roughly $40,000 in bundled Canadian currency

12 rounds of hollow point ammunition

Loaded Glock 19 – 9mm handgun

2 over-capacity extended magazines (30 round and 15 round)

Multiple cellular phones

26-year-old Mohammad Hassani, from Oakville, has been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device (2 counts)

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Schedule 1

Hassani was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

According to the HRPS, this collaborative effort between police agencies has resulted in a dangerous repeat offender being taken off the streets and once again put behind bars.