Halton Police arrest man who was unlawfully at large

HRPS' seizure
A suspect who was unlawfully at large due to parole violations has been arrested.
The Ontario Provincial Police’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad found him at a residence near Dundas Street West and Sixth Line in Oakville.
After executing Criminal Code and Controlled Drug and Substances, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers seized cocaine, money, a gun, and ammunition.
Here is the list of seized items:
- A half-kilogram of cocaine
- Prepackaged cocaine (approximately 3 ounces)
- Cutting agent
- Multiple scales
- Roughly $40,000 in bundled Canadian currency
- 12 rounds of hollow point ammunition
- Loaded Glock 19 – 9mm handgun
- 2 over-capacity extended magazines (30 round and 15 round)
- Multiple cellular phones
26-year-old Mohammad Hassani, from Oakville, has been charged with:
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Firearm Contrary to a Prohibition Order
- Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device (2 counts)
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
- Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Schedule 1
Hassani was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
According to the HRPS, this collaborative effort between police agencies has resulted in a dangerous repeat offender being taken off the streets and once again put behind bars.