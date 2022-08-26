Double-barrel shotgun and drugs seized by criminal investigators in Oakville

× Expand HRPS Drugs and shotgun seizure

The conclusion of a criminal investigation by Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) 2 district has seen the arrest of two individuals, in Oakville, for a host of drug-related offences. On August 25th, investigators arrested 28-year-old Sahil Chona, of Oakville, and 24-year-old Deontaye Johnson, of Brampton.

A search warrant, executed at a residence in Oakville, led to the seizure of numerous drugs and a firearm.

Items seized from the Oakville residence:

Double Barrel 12 gage Sawed-off Loaded Shotgun

23 x12 Gage Shotgun Shells

27.5 Grams of Cocaine

255.4 Grams of Crack Cocaine

3.3 Grams of MDMA, 5 MDMA Capsules

3.1 Grams of Fentanyl

5 Oxycodone Pills

Approximately 25 Xanax Pills

More Than $2400 CAD

2 Energy Conducted Weapons

Pill Press

Digital scales

Sahil Chona faces the following charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (5 counts)

Trafficking Cocaine

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Unauthorized

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Careless Storage of Firearm

Possession of Prohibited Firearm/weapon Contrary to Order (2 counts)

Mischief Under $5000

Deontaye Johnson faces the following charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (5 counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Unauthorized

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Careless Storage of Firearm

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Both the accused were arrested in Oakville and are in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.