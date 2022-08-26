Double-barrel shotgun and drugs seized by criminal investigators in Oakville

by

The conclusion of a criminal investigation by Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) 2 district has seen the arrest of two individuals, in Oakville, for a host of drug-related offences. On August 25th, investigators arrested 28-year-old Sahil Chona, of Oakville, and 24-year-old Deontaye Johnson, of Brampton.

A search warrant, executed at a residence in Oakville, led to the seizure of numerous drugs and a firearm.

Items seized from the Oakville residence:

  • Double Barrel 12 gage Sawed-off Loaded Shotgun
  • 23 x12 Gage Shotgun Shells
  • 27.5 Grams of Cocaine
  • 255.4 Grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 3.3 Grams of MDMA, 5 MDMA Capsules
  • 3.1 Grams of Fentanyl
  • 5 Oxycodone Pills
  • Approximately 25 Xanax Pills
  • More Than $2400 CAD
  • 2 Energy Conducted Weapons
  • Pill Press
  • Digital scales

Sahil Chona faces the following charges:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (5 counts)
  • Trafficking Cocaine
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Unauthorized
  • Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
  • Careless Storage of Firearm
  • Possession of Prohibited Firearm/weapon Contrary to Order (2 counts)
  • Mischief Under $5000

Deontaye Johnson faces the following charges:

  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (5 counts)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Unauthorized
  • Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
  • Careless Storage of Firearm
  • Fail to Comply with Release Order

Both the accused were arrested in Oakville and are in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.