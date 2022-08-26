Double-barrel shotgun and drugs seized by criminal investigators in Oakville

HRPS
Drugs and shotgun seizure
The conclusion of a criminal investigation by Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) 2 district has seen the arrest of two individuals, in Oakville, for a host of drug-related offences. On August 25th, investigators arrested 28-year-old Sahil Chona, of Oakville, and 24-year-old Deontaye Johnson, of Brampton.
A search warrant, executed at a residence in Oakville, led to the seizure of numerous drugs and a firearm.
Items seized from the Oakville residence:
- Double Barrel 12 gage Sawed-off Loaded Shotgun
- 23 x12 Gage Shotgun Shells
- 27.5 Grams of Cocaine
- 255.4 Grams of Crack Cocaine
- 3.3 Grams of MDMA, 5 MDMA Capsules
- 3.1 Grams of Fentanyl
- 5 Oxycodone Pills
- Approximately 25 Xanax Pills
- More Than $2400 CAD
- 2 Energy Conducted Weapons
- Pill Press
- Digital scales
Sahil Chona faces the following charges:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (5 counts)
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Unauthorized
- Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
- Careless Storage of Firearm
- Possession of Prohibited Firearm/weapon Contrary to Order (2 counts)
- Mischief Under $5000
Deontaye Johnson faces the following charges:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (5 counts)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Unauthorized
- Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
- Careless Storage of Firearm
- Fail to Comply with Release Order
Both the accused were arrested in Oakville and are in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.